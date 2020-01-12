Global  

`Yagna`, `Shabd Kirtan` performed at Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest site

Zee News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The protesters said that they are doing 'Yagna' and 'Shabd Kirtan' to send a message that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh is not only about Muslims and people from other religions are also against the new legislation.
News video: Shaheen Bagh's women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact

Shaheen Bagh's women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact 07:20

 Amid the shuttered shops and road barriers, New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh has emerged as one of the most recognisable spots of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

