PM Modi renames KoPT after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, draws criticism from opposition

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

PM Modi rechristened Kolkata Port Trust after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee . Modi also claimed that he was pained to see that the poor in the state was not getting the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes. Hitting back, CPM leader Mohammed Salim said Modi had turned into a "name-changer" rather than being a "game- changer".