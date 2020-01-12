Global  

PM Modi renames KoPT after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, draws criticism from opposition

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
PM Modi rechristened Kolkata Port Trust after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Modi also claimed that he was pained to see that the poor in the state was not getting the benefits of the Centre's welfare schemes. Hitting back, CPM leader Mohammed Salim said Modi had turned into a "name-changer" rather than being a "game- changer".
