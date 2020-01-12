Global  

Those who raised anti-national slogans in JNU belong in jails: Amit Shah

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Amit Shah's remarks were an apparent reference to February 9, 2016 incident in JNU where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised at an event to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.
Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Kejriwal shielding those who raised anti-India slogans’: Amit Shah [Video]‘Kejriwal shielding those who raised anti-India slogans’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and the AAP over the CAA protests.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

‘JNU violence had tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah’: Congress [Video]‘JNU violence had tacit support of Home Minister Amit Shah’: Congress

Congress has launched a scathing attack on BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

JNU violence: Uneasy calm in JNU and widespread protests, Amit Shah speaks to LG

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday discussed the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University with Delhi lieutenant governor and the HRD ministry called an...
IndiaTimes

