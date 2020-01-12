Global  

India's LCA Navy Tejas successfully completes maiden Ski Jump take-off from INS Vikramaditya

DNA Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
On Saturday, the aircraft made a successful arrested landing onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya at 10:00 PM.
India's LCA Navy Tejas successfully lands onboard INS Vikramaditya for first time

On September 29, 2019, the DRDO successfully launched the naval version of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the Shore Based Test...
DNA

Tejas successfully takes off from aircraft carrier

The naval version of the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft on Sunday successfully took off from the "ski-jump" deck of the aircraft carrier INS...
IndiaTimes

