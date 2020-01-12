Dance Plus 5, 12 January 2020 written update: Janam, Bhim, Candy Bots and Tron Brothers make it to the top 10

Dance Plus 5, 12 January 2020 written update of full episode: Janam impresses Remo so much that he takes them in right away. The next to make it to the top 10 are Tron Brothers, Candy Bots and Bhim Bahadur Chhetri.



