Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash.
News video: Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash

Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:43

 The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky. Taal Volcano is located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. It is the second most active...

