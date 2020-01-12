Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Philippines Taal Volcano spews steam and ash 00:43 The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky. Taal Volcano is located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. It is the second most active... You Might Like

Tweets about this