Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash.
The Taal Volcano in the Philippines is erupting today (January 12th), according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.
A video showed a plume of grey ash rising into the sky.
Taal Volcano is located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.
It is the second most active...