Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash. 👓 View full article



