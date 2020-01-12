Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines

Timelapse clip shows Taal Volcano spewing ash in Philippines 00:44

 A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant plume of ash on Sunday prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents. This timelapse clip was taken on Sunday morning. ++CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN LOOPED++

Recent related news from verified sources

Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the sky

Active volcano in Philippines could erupt soon after spewing ash 15 km into the skyA volcano near the Philippines capital spewed ash up to 15 km into the sky on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of thousands of people, the cancellation of...
WorldNews

Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash

Some 8,000 people are ordered to leave their homes after the Taal volcano spews a giant cloud of ash.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.