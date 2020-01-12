Philippines: Evacuation underway in three towns following strong explosion in Taal Volcano
Sunday, 12 January 2020 () Manilla [Philippines], Jan 12 (ANI): Authorities here have started an evacuation process in three towns in the province of Batangas, following increased activity and a strong explosion in Taal Volcano that resulted in a half-mile high pillar of ash.
A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant plume of ash on Sunday prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents.
This timelapse clip was taken on Sunday morning.
