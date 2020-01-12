Global  

Iraq: 7 mortar bombs hit Balad base housing US troops

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Balad [Iraq], Jan 12 (ANI): At least seven mortar bombs hit Iraqi's Balad base hosting US troops on Sunday, Sputnik has reported.
