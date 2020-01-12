The party`s theme song "Lage Raho Kejriwal" has been tweeted on the twitter account of the party on January 11. On twitter, AAP also wrote that "this song is so good that even Sir Manoj Tiwari is also dancing on it".

You Might Like

Tweets about this SanthanamVaidya Buffoonery! Manoj Tiwari's photos used in AAP's theme song, BJP files for defamation https://t.co/8m2iDxZJtW 1 hour ago Silver 🇮🇳 Manoj Tiwari's photos used in AAP's theme song, BJP files for defamation https://t.co/vo3LC72dbH 3 hours ago Sunder Barange Manoj Tiwari`s photos used in AAP`s theme song, BJP files for defamation https://t.co/Ep8u6uqISg 3 hours ago Daily News Manoj Tiwari`s photos used in AAP`s theme song, BJP files for defamation https://t.co/LpYiTYxCpS 3 hours ago 3novices #3Novices : Manoj Tiwari`s photos used in AAP`s theme song, BJP files for defamation The party`s theme song "Lage R… https://t.co/HOjj06w9Y9 4 hours ago Sinhrann RT @56perumal: Manoj Tiwari's photos used in AAP's theme song, BJP files for defamation https://t.co/Fq3gq4OGtR 8 hours ago Chowkidar Perumal pillai Manoj Tiwari's photos used in AAP's theme song, BJP files for defamation https://t.co/Fq3gq4OGtR 8 hours ago Sandeep Sahu RT @ZeeNews: Manoj Tiwari's photos used in AAP's theme song, BJP files for defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/6KqFMDHgVD… 10 hours ago