DSP Davinder Singh on other side of table at interrogation centre

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Once on the other side of the table and dictating the line of questioning, Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was grilled by a police officer after being arrested on Saturday while allegedly ferrying two wanted terrorists to Jammu.
