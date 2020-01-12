Global  

DSP caught with Hizb men will be treated like a terrorist: J&K Police

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Confirming the arrest of President’s Police Medal awardee deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Singh along with three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) operatives, the J&K Police on Sunday said that the senior police officer would be treated like a terrorist during investigation.
DSP Devinder Singh arrested with two terrorists will be treated like a terrorist: J&K police

Addressing a press conference, IGP J&K Police Vijay Kumar said DSP Singh was arrested on Srinagar-Jammu highway with two terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf -...
Zee News

