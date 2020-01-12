Global  

Those who raise anti-national slogans will be sent to jail: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
PM Narendra Modi said in Kolkata on Sunday that it was because of the Citizenship Amendment Act that the whole world knew about Pakistan's "persecution" of minorities.
‘Kejriwal shielding those who raised anti-India slogans’: Amit Shah [Video]‘Kejriwal shielding those who raised anti-India slogans’: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and the AAP over the CAA protests.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:13Published

Effigies of Indian PM Modi burned as protests against citizenship bill continue [Video]Effigies of Indian PM Modi burned as protests against citizenship bill continue

Shocking scenes prevailed in the northeast Indian state of Assam where agitators cut their arms using blades and use the blood to write posters while protesting the controversial citizenship..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published


Anti-India sloganeers will go to jail: Shah in first rally after CAA enforcement

Addressing his first rally after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into effect, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said those who will raise slogans...
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah on JNU: ‘Those raising anti-national slogans belong in jail’


Indian Express

