Nine-judge SC bench to hear Sabarimala temple review petitions today
Monday, 13 January 2020 () A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will today hear the batch of petitions seeking review of the 2018 judgement in Sabarimala temple case, which allowed girls and women of all age groups to visit the shrine.
The top court had on January 6 issued a notice informing about the listing.
