Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', light rainfall expected today

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The air quality in the Delhi and its adjoining areas reached the middle of the 'very poor' category on Monday with the AQI docking at 340, according to government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Recent related news from verified sources

Dip in Delhi air quality, AQI settles in `Very Poor` category; light hail storm predicted

The air pollution level in the national capital and areas around it deteriorated on Tuesday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the lower end of...
Zee News

Delhi air quality deteriorates, AQI settles in `Very Poor` category; light rain predicted

An AQI between 0-50 is considered `good`, 51-100 `satisfactory`, 101-200 `moderate`, 201-300 `poor`, 301-400 `very poor` and 401-500 is marked as `severe`.
Zee News

