Pentagon confirms death of 2 US soldiers in Afghanistan

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) The Pentagon has confirmed thattwo US soldiers were killed in action in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.
cannoneerno4

Cannoneer No. 4 RT @somaliguardian: One of the US soldiers killed in #CampSimba attack was identified as Mitch Mayfield. His family says #Pentagon confirme… 1 week ago

somaliguardian

Somaliguardian One of the US soldiers killed in #CampSimba attack was identified as Mitch Mayfield. His family says #Pentagon conf… https://t.co/9rg5GCzzDp 1 week ago

