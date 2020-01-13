Global  

Trump, Pelosi trade barbs over impeachment

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump traded barbs with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over his impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress by the Democrat-led House of Representatives last month.
Trump Says Pelosi Should Be A Witness In Senate Impeachment Trial

 President Trump tweeted about Nancy Pelosi.

