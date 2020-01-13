Global  

Sanjay Raut seeks stand of Shivaji's descendants on book comparing him with Modi

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Amid the row over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the warrior king's descendants should clarify if they like the PM being likened to him. BJP MP Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of the warrior king, demanded that Amit Shah ban the book, which was published in the BJP's Delhi office.
'Aaj Ke Shivaji Narendra Modi' row: BJP says it has nothing to do with the book

'Aaj Ke Shivaji Narendra Modi' row: BJP says it has nothing to do with the book

 After widespread outrage over ‘Aaj Ke Shivaji Narendra Modi’, the author has now withdrawn the book.

