Sanjay Raut seeks stand of Shivaji's descendants on book comparing him with Modi

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amid the row over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the warrior king's descendants should clarify if they like the PM being likened to him. BJP MP Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of the warrior king, demanded that Amit Shah ban the book, which was published in the BJP's Delhi office.