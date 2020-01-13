Global  

Delhi Elections 2020: BJP core group meets to finalise candidates

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020
As the Delhi Assembly Elections are less than one month away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Core Group meeting that lasted for almost seven hours.
News video: Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced

Delhi Elections 2020: AAP releases list of candidates, 15 sitting MLAs replaced 02:41

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 seats for Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 8.

Delhi Assembly election: BJP holds core group meeting to finalise names

The party held a detailed discussion over the names of candidates for as many as 45 seats in the assembly election.
Zee News Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

BJP announces 57 candidates for Delhi assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced candidates for 57 assembly seats for the upcoming Delhi elections.
DNA

