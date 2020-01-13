Global  

Iran summons UK envoy over 'illegal' protest

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Tehran, Jan 13 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Ministry has summoned the UK's Ambassador Rob Macaire to explain his presence at an "illegal" anti-government protest in Tehran.
