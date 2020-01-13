Global  

UP govt implements Police Commissioner System in Lucknow, Noida

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YOgi Adityanath on Monday announced the implementation of Police Commissioner system in two cities of the state, namely Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar.
Recent related news from verified sources

Uttar Pradesh govt approves setting up of police commissionerate system in Noida, Lucknow

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) level officer will act as police commissioner and two joint commissioners, who will be of the Inspector-General...
Zee News

Lucknow, Noida to have police commissioners: Yogi

UP government on Monday approved the police commissionerate system, which will be implemented in Lucknow and Noida. Both cities will now get police...
IndiaTimes

