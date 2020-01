Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

UP government on Monday approved the police commissionerate system, which will be implemented in Lucknow and Noida . Both cities will now get police commissioners. Announcing the decision, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Police reforms were long-needed in the state but lack of political will on part of previous governments did not allow the system to be implemented." 👓 View full article