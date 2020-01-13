Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

No question of NRC in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Nitish Kumar in the state assembly said, "There is no question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Sever ties with BJP to save the country’: Asaduddin Owaisi to Nitish Kumar [Video]‘Sever ties with BJP to save the country’: Asaduddin Owaisi to Nitish Kumar

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to sever ties with the BJP and join the fight to save the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state [Video]RJD calls for Bihar bandh against CAA & NRC, unruly scenes prevail in state

RASHTRIYA JANATA DAL WORKERS HAVE CALLED FOR A BIHAR BANDH TODAY IN PROTEST AGAINST THE CITIZENSHIP LAW AND NRC. RJD LEADER AND FORMER Dy CM OF BIHAR TEJASHWI YADAV HAD CALLED FOR THE BANDH ON FRIDAY,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No question of NRC in Bihar, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday reiterated his stance that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is needless and it will not be implemented in his...
DNA

Nationwide NRC needless, has no justification: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Nitish Kumar while addressing the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

armancmc2017

ImArman RT @ANI: #WATCH Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in state assembly, earlier today: No question of NRC in Bihar, it was in discussions only… 41 seconds ago

dna

DNA No question of NRC in Bihar, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar https://t.co/MoYyoiINmv 2 minutes ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH No question of NRC in Bihar, PM has clarified his stand on it: Nitish Kumar https://t.co/HfEb1rGV2V https://t.co/BUa2x98QKU 6 minutes ago

mohammadakmalk1

Akmal khan RT @CNNnews18: Nitish assured that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would not be implemented in the state. https://t.co/HdQJgqcgva 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.