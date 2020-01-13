Global  

Supreme Court grants three weeks to frame issues on Sabarimala, other religious matters

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it will not hear the review petitions in the Sabarimala temple case.
Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court gives 3 weeks time to frame issues on Sabarimala, other religious matters

Hearing the batch of petitions in Sabarimala temple case, a nine-judge Constitution Bench, headed by CJI SA Bobde, on Monday (January 13) clarified that it will...
Zee News

SC 9-judge bench commences hearing on pleas on discrimination against women at religious places

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on issues related to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's...
IndiaTimes

Ariana2Mystica

Small town Indian RT @dna: Supreme Court grants three weeks to frame issues on Sabarimala, other religious matters https://t.co/DhNpkuaAt3 1 hour ago

dna

DNA Supreme Court grants three weeks to frame issues on Sabarimala, other religious matters https://t.co/DhNpkuaAt3 2 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @axidentaljourno: Supreme Court grants parties three-weeks time to file their suggestions on the fine tuning of issues. Secretary Genera… 4 hours ago

axidentaljourno

Ananthakrishnan G Supreme Court grants parties three-weeks time to file their suggestions on the fine tuning of issues. Secretary Gen… https://t.co/BG0WmFyge4 4 hours ago

AppellateDaily

Michelle Olsen RT @richardjwolf: Supreme Court grants three new cases but none of the big ones we were waiting on. #SCOTUS 3 days ago

KevinDaleyDC

Kevin Daley 🏛 Just three grants from the Supreme Court this afternoon. No action on major cases. #SCOTUS https://t.co/DoyoC00mDI https://t.co/FeCNUjDyTx 3 days ago

richardjwolf

Richard Wolf Supreme Court grants three new cases but none of the big ones we were waiting on. #SCOTUS 3 days ago

