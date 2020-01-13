Global  

Mumbai Saga first look: John Abraham's intense and angry don avatar from 80s looks impressive

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
In Mumbai Saga's first look, John Abraham looks intense as a local gangster with a vermillion mark on his forehead
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: John Abraham first look from 'Mumbai Saga' out now

John Abraham first look from 'Mumbai Saga' out now 00:52

 Actor John Abraham is all set to portray the role of a gangster in his upcoming film "Mumbai Saga". Film maker Sanjay Gupta shared his first look on twitter.

Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham's first still out!

In the still, John Abraham can be seen sporting a never-seen-before look. Dressed in a kurta-pyjama, with his hair combed backwards and a tilak on his forehead,...
IndiaTimes

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham looks intense in his first look from the actioner

John Abraham has made a mark where patriotic films are concerned. The actor has a number of such films to his credit - Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

_real_Fan67

Mj john🚴 RT @Koimoi: #MumbaiSaga: #JohnAbraham Gives ‘Manya Surve’ Feels In His First Look @TheJohnAbraham @itsBhushanKumar @TSeries #Koimoi https… 56 seconds ago

_real_Fan67

Mj john🚴 RT @JohnAbrahamCLUB: Mumbai Saga: John Abraham looks intense in his first look from the actioner https://t.co/I2L2wIw7eT via @mid_day 1 minute ago

bollybubble

Bollywood Bubble ‘#MumbaiSaga’: #JohnAbraham’s first look from the gangster flick is kick-ass @_SanjayGupta @TheJohnAbraham… https://t.co/AK3fGnLu1b 1 minute ago

_real_Fan67

Mj john🚴 RT @pinkvilla: #MumbaiSaga: #JohnAbraham's FIRST LOOK from #SanjayGupta's gangster flick is out; See pic https://t.co/afejDTRWWi 4 minutes ago

_real_Fan67

Mj john🚴 RT @Bollyhungama: #MUMBAISAGA FIRST LOOK: @TheJohnAbraham is an angry gangster, @emraanhashmi turns cop in @_SanjayGupta directorial #John… 4 minutes ago

_real_Fan67

Mj john🚴 RT @bombaytimes: John Abraham like never before! First look of Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga is out! @TheJohnAbraham @_SanjayGupta #MumbaiS… 4 minutes ago

_real_Fan67

Mj john🚴 RT @PeepingMoon: Here's #JohnAbraham in a never seen before avatar from #MumbaiSaga; director #SanjayGupta shares FIRST LOOK @TheJohnAbrah… 6 minutes ago

_SanjayGupta

Sanjay Gupta RT @news24tvchannel: Check out @TheJohnAbraham's first look from his upcoming film #MumbaiSaga @_SanjayGupta https://t.co/sjfdNzNRD1 7 minutes ago

