Union Minister Babul Supriyo slams Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for `shot CAA protesters like dogs` remark
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday (January 13) rebuked Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for the latter's controversial comments about those damaging public property during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests being "shot like dogs" in BJP-ruled states.
