FIR against Delhi Police for entering campus without permission to be filed on Tuesday: Jamia VC
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the vice-chancellor (VC) in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year, VC Najma Akhtar said that the process of filing an FIR against the Delhi Police will begin on January 14.
Actor Abhay Deol has shared a series of paintings on police brutality on Instagram. This comes in the wake of Delhi Police being accused of teargas shelling and lathicharge inside Jamia Milia Islamia University campus a while back.