FIR against Delhi Police for entering campus without permission to be filed on Tuesday: Jamia VC

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the vice-chancellor (VC) in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year, VC Najma Akhtar said that the process of filing an FIR against the Delhi Police will begin on January 14.

