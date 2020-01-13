Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FIR against Delhi Police for entering campus without permission to be filed on Tuesday: Jamia VC

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the vice-chancellor (VC) in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university to protest against the police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year, VC Najma Akhtar said that the process of filing an FIR against the Delhi Police will begin on January 14.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Abhay Deol shares art on police brutality

Abhay Deol shares art on police brutality 01:29

 Actor Abhay Deol has shared a series of paintings on police brutality on Instagram. This comes in the wake of Delhi Police being accused of teargas shelling and lathicharge inside Jamia Milia Islamia University campus a while back.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

JNU violence: Delhi police blames Left groups, says Aishe led mob | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: Delhi police blames Left groups, says Aishe led mob | OneIndia News

Delhi police blames left groups for violence in JNU, Aishe Ghosh rejects Delhi police claims, Smriti Irani takes a jibe at Deepika Padukone, BJP MLA makes sexist barb at Deepika Padukone, ED seizes..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published

JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence [Video]JNU Violence: Delhi police makes shocking revelation, says Left group led violence

ANOTHER SHOCKING TWIST IN THE JNU VIOLENCE CASE...AFTER FACING FLAK FOR ITS ROLE IN THE JNU VIOLENCE NOW THE DELHI POLICE HAS REVEALED THAT THAT NINE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN CONNECTION WITH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will file FIR against police tomorrow: Jamia VC

Interacting with the students gathered outside the office of the vice-chancellor (VC) in the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university to protest against the police...
IndiaTimes

Jamia students demand FIR against cops

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia University students gheraoed vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.