Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading people at opposition meet over CAA-NRC

Zee News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Addressing a meeting of opposition leaders, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that the government has let loose a reign of oppression, it is spreading hatred and trying to divide people along sectarian lines.
News video: All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia

All eyes on the opposition meet on CAA & NRC in Delhi tomorrow, Mamata & Mayawati to skip|OneIndia 03:47

 NOBEL LAUREATE ABHIJIT BANERJEE SPEAKS UP ON UNION BUDGET EXPECTATIONS, PRASHANT KISHOR: CAA & NRC WON'T BE IMPLEMENTED IN BIHAR, OPPOSITION MEET ON CAA & NRC TOMORROW IN DELHI, OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY MEETS TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE, PM MODI RENAMES KOLKATA PORT TRUST AFTER SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE , PM...

Amid JNU violence, Anurag Kashyap changes Twitter photo to a sketch of PM Modi in mask

Amid JNU violence, Anurag Kashyap changes Twitter photo to a sketch of PM Modi in maskAfter masked individuals thrashed students inside Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and damaged property, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap changed his profile photo on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Congress targets PM Modi over death of children in Rajkot hospital

The Congress on Sunday questioned the "silence" of prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah on the alleged deaths of many children in a year at a...
IndiaTimes


TejpalRawat14

Tejpal Rawat(ZEE NEWS) RT @ZeeNews: Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading people at opposition meet over CAA-NRC https://t.co/5qlcP… 20 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Sonia Gandhi accuses PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah of misleading people at opposition meet over CAA-NRC… https://t.co/hD7R3BhwzK 39 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the government has let loose reign of oppression, spreading hatred and is tryi… https://t.co/DhHU3pjdTG 54 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY CAA-NRC Row: Sonia Gandhi Accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah of Provoking Communal Tensions, Calls JNU Violence 'BJP-Orches… https://t.co/Q6qtmA6zAK 2 hours ago

JeetendraMaina2

JEETENDRA MEENA RT @IndiaToday: Congress president #SoniaGandhi accuses the Modi government of seeking to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent. #JNU… 1 week ago

IndiaToday

India Today Congress president #SoniaGandhi accuses the Modi government of seeking to stifle and subjugate every voice of disse… https://t.co/tgzpzvurTf 1 week ago

