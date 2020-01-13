Global  

Punjab: 'Gumshuda Ki Talash' for MP Sunny Deol in Pathankot

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Posters declaring Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol "missing" surfaced in Punjab's Pathankot district, which comes under his Lok Sabha constituency. The posters were pasted at public places, including near the railway station, and read, "Gumshuda Ki Talash MP Sunny Deol."
