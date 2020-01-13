Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal exit sparks off a K3G inspired meme fest on Twitter

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Megxit, that is, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal family has been the talk of the town these days. It has sparked off a meme fest which is inspired by Karan Johar's Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and it's hilarious.
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Back From Royal Duties 00:32

 Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming “financially independent.” Senior members of the family were reportedly hurt from the news and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senior Royals Meet At Sandringham For Crisis Talks [Video]Senior Royals Meet At Sandringham For Crisis Talks

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek to change their roles as members of the royal family, the Queen has called Prince Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham Castle to discuss the future, with..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move [Video]Canadians abuzz on possible Harry and Meghan move

Towns on the southern end of Vancouver Island on Canada’s west coast are excited over the possibility that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become semi-permanent residents there. Olivia Chan..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey Denies Playing Role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

The media mogul reportedly encouraged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make a living in North America by starting their own powerful brand, with the couple...
AceShowbiz

Psychic predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal exit - here's her other 2020 predictions

Psychic predicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal exit - here's her other 2020 predictionsJemima Packington, 64, is the world's only asparamancer and claims she can peer into the future by tossing the veg into the ai
Tamworth Herald

