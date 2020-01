Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Yadav said he would not question the propriety of the prime minister making a speech from Belur Math , the headquarter of Ramakrishna Mission set up by Vivekananda . "Swami Vivekananda would have been ashamed of this India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to represent after the CAA," he said during an interaction with students of the Jadavpur University in its main campus here.