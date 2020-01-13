nasim khan Shame shame, why there is no action against such people The Indian Express: ‘Very irresponsible’: Babul Supriyo on… https://t.co/d7TTCdePUf 2 minutes ago

[email protected] RT @dna: 'Very irresponsible of Dilip da': Babul Supriyo takes a dig at Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh https://t.co/lquyzpGksO 8 minutes ago

Govind Kelkar ‘Very irresponsible’: Babul Supriyo on Bengal BJP chief’s ‘shoot like dog’ remark… https://t.co/VBSYRzX97h 22 minutes ago

DNA 'Very irresponsible of Dilip da': Babul Supriyo takes a dig at Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh https://t.co/lquyzpGksO 33 minutes ago

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: ‘Very irresponsible’: Union minister @SuPriyoBabul on @DilipGhoshBJP’s ‘shot like dogs’ comment https://t.co/OMT4ALEqSc http… 53 minutes ago

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: “BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlip Ghosh may have said": @SuPriyoBabul on @DilipGhoshBJP’s ‘shot like dogs’… 1 hour ago

Rakhshi Wassan RT @IndianExpress: ‘Very irresponsible’: Babul Supriyo on Bengal BJP chief's ‘shoot like dog’ remark https://t.co/WURnnnHPJT 1 hour ago