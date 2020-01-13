Global  

'Very irresponsible of Dilip da': Babul Supriyo takes a dig at Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

DNA Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh had on Sunday sparked controversy by threatening to shoot down 'like dogs' those who damaged public property in the state.
News video: Opposition meet on Citizenship Law underway at the National Capital, Maya & Mamata skip meet

Opposition meet on Citizenship Law underway at the National Capital, Maya & Mamata skip meet 03:38

 OPPOSITION MEET AGAINST CAA & NRC UNDERWAY AT DELHI, JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST, GHERAO VC'S OFFICE, UNION MINISTER BABUL SUPRIYO HITS OUT AT BJP LEADER DILIP GHOSH, DELHI HC ISSUES NOTICES TO WHATSAPP, GOOGLE, FACEBOOK AND APPLE, ROW OVER BOOK COMPARING SHIVAJI TO PM MODI, WALMART FIRES 56 INDIA...

Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally [Video]Watch: Bengal BJP chief refuses to allow ambulance to pass through rally

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh sparked a controversy by refusing to allow an ambulance to pass through his rally.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published

BJP workers attacked in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh [Video]BJP workers attacked in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

BJP workers attacked in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:39Published


Union Minister Babul Supriyo slams Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for 'shot CAA protesters like dogs' remark

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Monday (January 13) rebuked Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for the latter's controversial comments about those damaging public...
Zee News

Trinamool Congress ssues show-cause notice to MLA for sharing stage with BJP WB chief Dilip Ghosh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a show-cause notice to its MLA, Samaresh Das for sharing a stage with BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh during an event in...
Zee News


Tweets about this

nasim_khan

nasim khan Shame shame, why there is no action against such people The Indian Express: ‘Very irresponsible’: Babul Supriyo on… https://t.co/d7TTCdePUf 2 minutes ago

rambhakha421

[email protected] RT @dna: 'Very irresponsible of Dilip da': Babul Supriyo takes a dig at Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh https://t.co/lquyzpGksO 8 minutes ago

DrGovindKelkar

Govind Kelkar &#8216;Very irresponsible&#8217;: Babul Supriyo on Bengal BJP chief&#8217;s ‘shoot like dog’ remark… https://t.co/VBSYRzX97h 22 minutes ago

dna

DNA 'Very irresponsible of Dilip da': Babul Supriyo takes a dig at Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh https://t.co/lquyzpGksO 33 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: ‘Very irresponsible’: Union minister @SuPriyoBabul on @DilipGhoshBJP’s ‘shot like dogs’ comment https://t.co/OMT4ALEqSc http… 53 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htTweets: “BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlip Ghosh may have said": @SuPriyoBabul on @DilipGhoshBJP’s ‘shot like dogs’… 1 hour ago

Wassan_Raqsh

Rakhshi Wassan RT @IndianExpress: ‘Very irresponsible’: Babul Supriyo on Bengal BJP chief's ‘shoot like dog’ remark https://t.co/WURnnnHPJT 1 hour ago

Taufeeqalam1

Taufeeq alam RT @ndtv: "Very irresponsible": Union Minister Babul Supriyo on BJP colleague #DilipGhosh's "shoot like dogs" talk. https://t.co/Ian6tlghIr… 1 hour ago

