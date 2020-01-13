Global  

J&K cop Davinder Singh suspended, had sheltered terrorists at his residence

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was suspended on Monday even as it emerged that he had sheltered three terrorists, arrested along with him, at his residence here right next to the Army's XV corps headquarters at Badami Bagh cantonment, officials said.
