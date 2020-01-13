Global  

Trump approved killing Soleimani 7 months ago: TV report

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 13 (IANS) A media report that US President Donald Trump had authorised the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani seven months ago could undermine his claims that the US action was precipitated by imminent threats to US embassies.
 At his first re-election campaign of the new year, President Donald Trump made the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani a major theme.

