Trump approved killing Soleimani 7 months ago: TV report

New York, Jan 13 (IANS) A media report that US President Donald Trump had authorised the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani seven months ago could undermine his claims that the US action was precipitated by imminent threats to US embassies.



