Oscar nominations 2020: Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 lead the list

Bollywood Life Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Oscar nominations 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Leads Nominee List With 11 Nods for this year's Oscars while Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 follow with 10
News video: Joker leads Oscar nominations

Joker leads Oscar nominations 01:04

 'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods, narrowly ahead of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and '1917', which each scored 10.

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 [Video]Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here Are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 Best Picture "Ford v Ferrari" "The Irishman" "Jojo Rabbit" "Joker" "Little Women" "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" "Marriage Story" "Parasite" "1917"..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 03:10Published

Oscars Discussion: ‘Joker’ Leads Nominations With 11 [Video]Oscars Discussion: ‘Joker’ Leads Nominations With 11

The Oscar nominations have been announced, and everybody’s talking about it. (3:20) WCCO Mid-Morning – Jan. 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscar Nominations 2020: What to Watch For

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” “The Irishman” and “Parasite” are among the films expected to get multiple nominations on Monday morning.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleCBS 2Bollywood LifeIndependent

BAFTA 2020: Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman lead the nominations

Todd Phillips superhero film Joker leads the nomination pack for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards with actor Joaquin Phoenix in the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche WelleDNAMashableIndependent

