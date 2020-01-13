Global  

Queen Elizabeth II agrees to 'period of transition' for Harry, Meghan

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 13 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II announced on Monday that the Royal Family is entirely supportive of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's "desire to create a new life as a young family" and has agreed to a period of transition during which the couple will spend time in Canada and the UK.
News video: Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan

Queen announces 'period of transition' for Harry and Meghan 01:13

 The Queen has issued a statement in support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the crisis summit saying the royal family “respect and understand” their desire for a “new life”. The head of state announced there would be a “period of transition” with Harry and Meghan – who have...

