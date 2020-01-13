Statue of Unity finds place in '8 Wonders of SCO' Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's '8 Wonders of SCO' list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday. 👓 View full article

