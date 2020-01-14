Global  

Ex-US Treasury official pleads guilty to leaking financial documents linked to Russia probe

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): A former US Treasury Department adviser pleaded guilty in a federal court on Monday to conspiracy for disclosing sensitive financial transaction reports related to people linked to the Russia probe, including former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Report: FBI Official Accused Of Altering Document In Russia Probe [Video]Report: FBI Official Accused Of Altering Document In Russia Probe

An FBI official is accused of altering a document relating to the 2016 Russia probe.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-U.S. Treasury employee pleads guilty to leaks linked to Russia probe

A former U.S. Treasury Department employee on Monday pleaded guilty to leaking confidential documents relating to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Reuters

Ex-Treasury Department Official Pleads Guilty To Leaking Trump Associates’ Financial Documents To BuzzFeed

Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards was top official at FinCEN.
Daily Caller

