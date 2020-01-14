Global  

Delhi air quality plunges further, AQI remains in `very poor` category

Zee News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
An AQI between 0-50 is considered `good`, 51-100 `satisfactory`, 101-200 `moderate`, 201-300 `poor`, 301-400 `very poor` and 401-500 is marked as `severe`.
Dip in Delhi air quality, AQI settles in `Very Poor` category; light hail storm predicted

The air pollution level in the national capital and areas around it deteriorated on Tuesday morning with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the lower end of...
Zee News

Delhi air quality improves, AQI settles in `Poor` category; temperature dips to 7.4 degrees Celsius

The air pollution level in the Delhi-NCR dipped with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the lower end of the ''Poor" category.
Zee News

