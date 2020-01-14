Global  

US Senator Cory Booker quits presidential race

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) US Senator Cory Booker has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, acknowledging that he has failed to build the support needed to win the Democratic nomination.
News video: Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race 00:43

 Booker said his campaign had reached the point where it needs &quot;more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win.&quot;

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign [Video]Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign. In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential Race

Democratic Candidate Cory Booker Bows Out Presidential RaceNew Jersey Senator Cory Booker has dropped out of the Democratic Presidential Race on Monday (Jan. 13). Posting a message to Twitter, Booker states “It’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredDenver PostReutersNPRSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald

Cory Booker out of race for Democratic nomination

US Democratic hopeful Cory Booker pulls out of race for presidential nomination after disappointing poll numbers
BBC News Also reported by •ReutersNPRNew Zealand Herald

