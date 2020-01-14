Global  

Unity among opposition important in anti-CAA protests, says Amartya Sen

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Economist and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen on Monday urged opposition to stay united on the issue of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"In any kind of protest, the opposition unity is important as it makes it easier for everyone. Unity is important if the protests are happening for the right reasons," Sen...
