South movies this week: Pattas, Big Brother, Entha Manchivaadavuraa

All three South releases this week - Pattas, Big Brother, Entha Manchivaadavuraa are looking promising and are expected to do well.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Lil Wayne’s Daughter Hits The Movie Theater + Delivers Big Co-Sign: “Make Sure You Guys Check It Out” Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne‘s daughter knows there’s more to movies than Netflix & Chill. The hip-hop star’s mini-me went online this week to give a...

SOHH 1 week ago





Tweets about this