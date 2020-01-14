Global  

Kerala govt moves Supreme Court against CAA, calls it unconstitutional

DNA Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The Kerala government on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeking it to be declared unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14, 21, and 25 of the Constitution.
