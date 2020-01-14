Statue of Unity finds place in '8 Wonders of SCO'

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat has been included in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's '8 Wonders of SCO' list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Monday.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar appreciated the SCO's efforts towards promoting tourism among member nations and asserted that the... 👓 View full article

