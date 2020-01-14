Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at 71 after battle with cancer

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Ritu is the sister of actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Ritu was suffering from cancer and succumbed to death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rishi Kapoor joins B'wood, fans to pay b'day tributes to Raj Kapoor [Video]Rishi Kapoor joins B'wood, fans to pay b'day tributes to Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor's fans on Saturday tweeted heartfelt tributes to the Bollywood Showman on his birth anniversary, with son Rishi Kapoor posting a throwback picture of the late thespian to honour him.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Latest Bollywood News: Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' declared tax-free in UP

Latest Bollywood News today sees Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer and Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

Neetu shares unseen pics of Ritu with Ranbir

The daughter of late Bollywood actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda passed away on 14th January in New Delhi. While the news shocked the entire...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sayed36319790

🇮🇳 اُم ميران 🐾❤️🐾 Umme Meeran RT @MumbaiMirror: Legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71 in New Delhi https://t.co/FMh8PMKqHm h… 23 minutes ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub 140120-New-Delhi-Raj-Kapoor-s-daughter-Ritu-Nanda-s-funeral-Batch-2 https://t.co/bj7bh32L1L https://t.co/rSLebA4FJE 28 minutes ago

yvs_raizada

Raizada YVS RT @republic: Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away, Amitabh Bachchan informs https://t.co/RopEMzbnn0 32 minutes ago

Sanginamby

Sangita @moviesndtv Ritu Nanda, daughter of Raj Kapoor, was the top agent of Life Insurance Corporation of India for nearly… https://t.co/srrzE2g9Hx 32 minutes ago

Babushahikhabar

Babushahi.com https://t.co/wqBg4ATvpd:Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away .. https://t.co/pivGZBltQu via @Babushahikhabar 1 hour ago

srinu094

Srinu Latest Bollywood News: Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away, Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' declared tax-free in UP… https://t.co/QTXGP0rrHs 1 hour ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Neetu Kapoor shared a heart-warming throwback of Ranbir Kapoor with #RituNanda ! https://t.co/xMCK5cQHm6 1 hour ago

anuragsharma131

Dr. Anurag Sharma RT @DailyExcelsior1: Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away https://t.co/5lynjNektx 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.