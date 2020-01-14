Global  

Avalanche strikes Army post in J&K, three soldiers killed

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Three Army soldiers were killed and another was missing after an avalanche hit their post in Machil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defence sources said.
