Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Machine keeps human livers alive for a week outside body

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 14 (IANS) Researchers have developed a machine that repairs injured human livers and keeps them alive outside the body for one week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

An excited mum-to-be who told family she was pregnant with twins woke up hours later to discover she'd had the babies - and was [Video]An excited mum-to-be who told family she was pregnant with twins woke up hours later to discover she'd had the babies - and was

A mum-to-be told her family she was pregnant with twins only to wake from a coma hours later to discover she had two beautiful daughters - but was now disabled. Carly O'Loughlin, 33, and husband, Jon,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body

Researchers have developed a machine that repairs injured human livers and keeps them alive outside the body for one week. This breakthrough may increase the...
Science Daily

New Machine Repairs And Keeps Livers Alive Outside The Body For A Week In World First

New Machine Repairs And Keeps Livers Alive Outside The Body For A Week In World FirstIn a world-first, a newly unveiled machine repairs injured human livers and keeps the organ alive outside of the human body for up to a week, showing promise in...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

OwnistYash

Yash Machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body 3 minutes ago

giobov1

Giovanni Bovone RT @ETH_en: World Premiere in Zurich: For the first time a machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body. This breakthr… 5 minutes ago

AlexRenggli

Alexander Renggli RT @swisstech: World Premiere in 🇨🇭 in #MedTech! Researchers @ETH have developed a machine that keeps human livers alive outside the body f… 5 minutes ago

LizzieBillingt1

Lizzie Billington RT @RogerHighfield: Machine repairs injured human livers and keeps them alive for one week. This may increase the number of available organ… 5 minutes ago

fvsegarra

Fran Villalba Segarra Machine Keeps Human Livers Alive for One Week Outside of the Body #ETHZurich @ETH https://t.co/UYDjXm7Nnm 22 minutes ago

mrhasler_

Fabio Hasler RT @UZH_en: World Premiere in Zurich: For the first time a machine keeps human livers alive for one week outside of the body. This breakthr… 22 minutes ago

karrasmd

George Karras RT @EffyVayena: World Premiere in Zurich: Machine keeps human livers alive for one week | ETH Zurich https://t.co/COUbGhGH8d 1 hour ago

RogerHighfield

Roger Highfield Machine repairs injured human livers and keeps them alive for one week. This may increase the number of available o… https://t.co/jAhBPBCEw7 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.