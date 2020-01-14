Indian-origin MP make it to 2nd round of Labour leadership race
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () London, Jan 14 (IANS) Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin British MP, and four others have made it to the second round of the Labour leadership race to succeed incumbent party chief Jeremy Corbyn.
Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is launching his campaign in Manchester, said the party had not done enough to tackle the issue. "We should...