Indian-origin MP make it to 2nd round of Labour leadership race

London, Jan 14 (IANS) Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin British MP, and four others have made it to the second round of the Labour leadership race to succeed incumbent party chief Jeremy Corbyn.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published 16 hours ago Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:26Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rules for Labour leadership race to be decided London, Jan 6 (IANS) The UK's main opposition Labour's ruling body is slated to meet on Monday to agree the timetable for the party's leadership race and the...

Sify 1 week ago



Leadership contender Lisa Nandy says voters found prospect of Labour government 'frightening' at election Contender insists she would be 'the braver, rather than easier option' as leadership race enters second round

Independent 17 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this