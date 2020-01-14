Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indian-origin MP make it to 2nd round of Labour leadership race

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
London, Jan 14 (IANS) Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin British MP, and four others have made it to the second round of the Labour leadership race to succeed incumbent party chief Jeremy Corbyn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid

Sir Keir Starmer launches Labour leadership bid 00:52

 Labour leadership contender Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to lead the fight to stamp out anti-Semitism in the party if he wins the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The shadow Brexit secretary, who is launching his campaign in Manchester, said the party had not done enough to tackle the issue. "We should...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership [Video]Lisa Nandy launches campaign for Labour leadership

Labour leadership hopeful Lisa Nandy has said a "red bridge" uniting support across different wings and regions must be built to prevent the party's demise, as she launched her campaign to succeed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race [Video]Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rules for Labour leadership race to be decided

London, Jan 6 (IANS) The UK's main opposition Labour's ruling body is slated to meet on Monday to agree the timetable for the party's leadership race and the...
Sify

Leadership contender Lisa Nandy says voters found prospect of Labour government 'frightening' at election

Contender insists she would be 'the braver, rather than easier option' as leadership race enters second round
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.