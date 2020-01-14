Global  

Much to discuss over Harry-Meghan's move: Trudeau

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Ottawa, Jan 14 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that there was still "much to discuss" over the UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's move after Queen Elizabeth II agreed to allow the couple to quit their senior royal duties.
