Chen of Korean-Chinese Boy band EXO fame announces marriage, expecting first child

Popular Korean-Chinese boy band EXO's member Chen sent fans into a frenzy with a sudden marriage announcement. The South Korean singer announced that he's getting married with his girlfriend with whom I want to spend the rest of my life, he declared. She is pregnant with their child.



