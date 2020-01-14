Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Climate change increases risk of wildfires: Study

Sify Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
L0ondon, Jan 14 (IANS) Human-induced climate change has already increased the risk of wildfires globally, researchers say, adding that these wildfires will become more common in future.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires [Video]Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires

Scientists believe the devastating Australian wildfires have its roots in climate change. Amaze Lab’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:21Published

Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires [Video]Bay Area Climate Scientists Study Rare Cloud Generated By Australia Wildfires

Bay Area scientists are studying a rare and unusual cloud generated by the wildfires burning in Australia. Kiet Do reports on the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, a never-before-seen phenomenon that's fueling..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wildfires: Climate change and deforestation increase the global risk

Huge bushfires have been burning in Australia for weeks. But the risk of severe wildfires is increasing everywhere. A look at the link between climate change and...
Deutsche Welle

Australia wildfires: Lack of rainfall 'a direct consequence of climate chaos'

Australia is battling catastrophic fires that have devastated more than 10 million hectares, with no end in sight. Lives have been lost and thousands forced to...
France 24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.